 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Russian Court Penalizes YouTube, Twitter Again - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2022 6:16am   Comments
Share:
Russian Court Penalizes YouTube, Twitter Again - Read Why
  • A Russian court has penalized U.S. internet giant Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google 3 million roubles ($41,000) for refusing to remove banned content from YouTube, Reuters reports.
  • The Russian court has also punished social media network Twitter, Inc (NYSE: TWTR) with 3 million roubles ($41,000) for not removing banned content from its site.
  • Also Read: Facebook, Apple, Google Ban Their Products and Services In Russia
  • Twitter failed to delete content banned in Russia, including posts with instructions on making Molotov cocktails.
  • Previously the country had fined the companies for similar reasons.
  • Price Action: TWTR shares traded higher by 0.12% at $48.70 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • photo via wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
UBS Maintains Buy Rating for Alphabet: Here's What You Need To Know
Truist Securities Maintains Buy Rating for Alphabet: Here's What You Need To Know
Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Rating for Alphabet: Here's What You Need To Know
Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Rating for Alphabet: Here's What You Need To Know
Jefferies Maintains Buy Rating for Alphabet: Here's What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Legal Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com