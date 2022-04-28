Russian Court Penalizes YouTube, Twitter Again - Read Why
- A Russian court has penalized U.S. internet giant Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google 3 million roubles ($41,000) for refusing to remove banned content from YouTube, Reuters reports.
- The Russian court has also punished social media network Twitter, Inc (NYSE: TWTR) with 3 million roubles ($41,000) for not removing banned content from its site.
- Twitter failed to delete content banned in Russia, including posts with instructions on making Molotov cocktails.
- Previously the country had fined the companies for similar reasons.
- Price Action: TWTR shares traded higher by 0.12% at $48.70 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
