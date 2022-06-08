Russia Imposes New Sanctions That Include Netflix, BlackRock, Delta Air Lines Chiefs

by

Russia retaliated against U.S. sanctions by imposing its own on multiple prominent American CEOs, including BlackRock, Inc BLK , Delta Air Lines, Inc DAL , Netflix, Inc NFLX , and Comcast Corp CMCSA Universal Pictures, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The sanction included U.S. administration officials and former heads of other large U.S. corporations, and executives at rating firms operated by S&P Global Inc, Moody's Corp, and Fitch Group.

The sanction implies a ban on their travel to Russia indefinitely.

The U.S., U.K., and the European Union issued sanctions on entities and individuals, citing their links to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or proximity to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian officials, legislators, military officers, Russian billionaire business leaders, friends, and family Putin subjected to the sanctions faced travel restrictions and asset freezes.

