Investors Seek More Transparent Tax, Disclosure Norms From Microsoft and Cisco

- Britain-based proxy advisers Pensions & Investment Research Consultants (PIRC) sought more transparent tax and financial information from Microsoft Corp MSFT and Cisco Systems, Inc CSCO, Reuters reports.
- The resolution urged Microsoft to disclose financial and tax information country-by-country outside the U.S. to help investors assess its fairness and identify any risks posed by tax reforms.
- It also sought a tax transparency report from Microsoft in line with the tax standard of the Global Reporting Initiative.
- Investors including Nordea, AkademikerPension, and Greater Manchester Pension Fund had backed the resolution.
- Investors voted on a tax transparency resolution at Amazon.com Inc's AMZN investor meeting in May but failed to get sufficient support to pass.
- The tech giants, including Meta Platforms Inc META, Apple Inc AAPL, Amazon, and Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL, have come under global scanner over antitrust and disclosure norms.
- Microsoft recently launched a new initiative to assist better European cloud companies hosting Microsoft products like Windows and Office 365 apps after facing flak.
