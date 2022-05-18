Microsoft Makes Amends Post European Commission's Antitrust Complaints

by

Microsoft Corp MSFT launched a new initiative to better assist European cloud companies hosting Microsoft products like Windows and Office 365 apps after facing flak, Bloomberg reports.

Microsoft will also provide greater licensing flexibility for customers.

Microsoft faced a formal inquiry from the European Commission into its alleged antitrust practices.

The commission inquired from rival cloud services after an antitrust complaint from France’s OVH.

The complaint claimed Microsoft’s software licensing terms put them at a disadvantage for running Microsoft products and make it easier or cheaper to pair things like Windows, Office, and Windows Server with Microsoft’s Azure cloud.

Microsoft President Brad Smith acknowledged that some of the claims could be true, but not all are valid. He added that Microsoft has the responsibility to do more.

Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 1.82% at $266.27 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

