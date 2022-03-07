Top Institutional Investors Call On Amazon Over Global Tax Transparency
- Twenty-four institutional investors in Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) urged the e-commerce group to increase its global tax policy transparency, Financial Times reports.
- The shareholder resolution called Amazon’s board to issue a tax transparency report to shareholders, “at reasonable expense and excluding confidential information,” following the Global Reporting Initiative’s (GRI) tax standard.
- This model sought for a public disclosure of their business activities, revenues, profit, and tax paid in each country they operate.
- The investors include Nordea, Royal London, and several large European and U.S. pension funds.
- The investors strived for a shareholder resolution to significantly overhaul the company’s tax public disclosures.
- In December, a Catholic investment fund and U.K. public retirement scheme brought the resolution demanding Amazon adopt a new reporting standard on tax practices.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.71% at $2,892 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
