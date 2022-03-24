Quest Diagnostics Secures CDC Contract To Support COVID-19 Research

- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has granted a contract to Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX to perform testing and provide laboratory data analysis to help identify patterns in SARS-COV-2 seroprevalence on a multistate basis.
- Quest was awarded the contract following a competitive bid. The total contract value with all options is valued at up to approximately $19.5 million.
- The new agreement extends and broadens the scope of the company's contributions to the CDC's seroprevalence research.
- Also Read: Quest Diagnostics Q4 Earnings, FY22 Reflects Lower Demand For COVID-19 Testing Services.
- Quest to employ its comprehensive menu of COVID-19 antibody test and data analytics services to support population health research across 45 states and Puerto Rico.
- The company's serological tests are authorized by the FDA for emergency use and aid in identifying antibodies produced in response to recent or prior infection and/or vaccination.
- Quest will provide the data analysis to the CDC in a HIPAA-compliant manner to support public health analysis and reporting.
- Price Action: DGX shares closed 0.56% higher at $143.05 during after-hours trading on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.