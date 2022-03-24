Quest Diagnostics Secures CDC Contract To Support COVID-19 Research

by

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has granted a contract to Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX to perform testing and provide laboratory data analysis to help identify patterns in SARS-COV-2 seroprevalence on a multistate basis.

The new agreement extends and broadens the scope of the company's contributions to the CDC's seroprevalence research.

Quest Diagnostics Q4 Earnings, FY22 Reflects Lower Demand For COVID-19 Testing Services. Quest to employ its comprehensive menu of COVID-19 antibody test and data analytics services to support population health research across 45 states and Puerto Rico.

The company's serological tests are authorized by the FDA for emergency use and aid in identifying antibodies produced in response to recent or prior infection and/or vaccination.

Quest will provide the data analysis to the CDC in a HIPAA-compliant manner to support public health analysis and reporting.

Price Action: DGX shares closed 0.56% higher at $143.05 during after-hours trading on Wednesday.

