QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Quest Diagnostics Secures CDC Contract To Support COVID-19 Research

by Vandana Singh
March 24, 2022 8:51 AM | 1 min read
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has granted a contract to Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX to perform testing and provide laboratory data analysis to help identify patterns in SARS-COV-2 seroprevalence on a multistate basis. 
  • Quest was awarded the contract following a competitive bid. The total contract value with all options is valued at up to approximately $19.5 million.
  • The new agreement extends and broadens the scope of the company's contributions to the CDC's seroprevalence research.
  • Also Read: Quest Diagnostics Q4 Earnings, FY22 Reflects Lower Demand For COVID-19 Testing Services.
  • Quest to employ its comprehensive menu of COVID-19 antibody test and data analytics services to support population health research across 45 states and Puerto Rico. 
  • The company's serological tests are authorized by the FDA for emergency use and aid in identifying antibodies produced in response to recent or prior infection and/or vaccination. 
  • Quest will provide the data analysis to the CDC in a HIPAA-compliant manner to support public health analysis and reporting. 
  • Price Action: DGX shares closed 0.56% higher at $143.05 during after-hours trading on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusDiagnosticsGovernmentNewsHealth CareContractsGeneral