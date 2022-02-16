 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why Magnite, Digital Turbine, Trade Desk Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 1:04pm   Comments
Share:
Here's Why Magnite, Digital Turbine, Trade Desk Shares Are Trading Lower Today
  • Shares of adtech companies fell on Wednesday morning on a report that Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google will stop cross-app tracking on Android phones, following a similar move by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). 
  • "We don't think there should be a forced choice between privacy and developers building their business," Anthony Chavez, VP of product management for Android security and privacy, told The Wall Street Journal. 
  • Google has not yet provided details about its plans for how its new systems would work. However, it plans to keep supporting current smartphone identifiers for at least the next two years and give the industry important notice before any changes. 
  • Following the report, Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan said the "initial reaction is gut-wrenching caution for all adtech names." 
  • However, Horan noted that the report said Google will wait "at least the next two years," and he believes that these reported changes "will only further bifurcate the sector into the haves and have-nots." 
  • Digital Turbine is "firmly in the winning category" as its unique access on 1.6 billion smartphones firmware/software will become more valuable and hasten the urgency for more prominent impacted players to tap into Digital Turbine's "superior proprietary" data and products.
  • Horan echoes his prior view that the company appears to benefit from the pressures facing some other ad companies.
  • The company's unique ad-tech ecosystem provides superior distribution and data insights for app developers, he argued, adding that the underlying power of this "unique handset platform is underappreciated," making Digital Turbine his top pick. Horan kept an Outperform rating and $117 price target on Digital Turbine shares.
  • Publicly traded companies in the adtech space trading lower following the report include The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD), Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI), and Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS).
  • Price Action: APPS shares traded lower by 11.90% at $49 on the last check Wednesday. TTD shares traded lower by 4.33% at $77.03, and MGNI shares traded lower by 7.85% at $12.86.

Latest Ratings for GOOG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022JefferiesMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GOOG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Alphabet Stock In The Last 15 Years
Investing In Complex Times: Is Avoiding Mistakes The Most Important Strategy?
Delta Air Lines And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders
You Ask, We Analyze: Why Meta Platforms Shares Must Hold This Key Level
Huawei Aims To Spend $633M On Digital Energy HQ, R&D Center
How Google's Privacy Solution Will Impact Magnite, Digital Turbine, Trade Desk As Per Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Government News Regulations Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALBMizuhoMaintains243.0
DLRWells FargoMaintains155.0
RDFNStifelMaintains36.0
FVRRRBC CapitalMaintains80.0
VCBairdMaintains145.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com