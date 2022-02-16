Why Is Facebook Parent Meta's Stock Trading Lower Today?
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google looks to adopt new privacy restrictions to curtail tracking across apps on Android smartphones.
- Google’s plans for Android could drive an end to more than a decade of advertising practices across smartphones, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The move would affect companies, including Meta Platforms Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) Facebook, which has layered their code into thousands of apps to track consumer behavior.
- Recently, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) had restrained the advertising industry that has covertly collected data across billions of mobile devices.
- Apple’s changes have contributed to a wipeout of over $300 billion from Meta’s market value.
- The planned changes to Android could deepen the financial woes of Meta’s Facebook, as Apple’s changes would cost it $10 billion this year in lost sales.
- Google aims to develop more privacy-focused replacements for the alphanumeric identifiers associated with individual smartphones.
- Google had criticized Apple’s approach to improving privacy, calling it ineffective to limit tracking across apps.
- Google said that the app-tracking replacements it plans to develop for mobile phones would work similarly to those it proposes for web browsers. It intends to replace user-tracking technology called third-party cookies.
- Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 3.18% at $213.98 in the market on the last check Wednesday.
