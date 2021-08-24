China's Regulator Says Tech Crackdown Is Not Aimed At Threatening Foreign IPOs
- Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) VP Sheng Ronghua has defended the country's critical information infrastructure protection rules, Reuters reported.
- In a State Council briefing, Ronghua clarified that the regulations aim towards ensuring national security and do not threaten overseas IPOs. The regulations will come into effect with the data protection law.
- China's domestic tech crackdown recently sent the tech stocks into a jittery mode.
- Bloomberg reports that Chinese firms have started terming their offshore corporate structure as variable interest entities (VIE) to dodge the U.S. SEC queries on China's political and regulatory risks.
- Chinese firms commonly use VIEs to bypass Beijing's restrictions on foreign ownership and have attracted SEC scrutiny following China's plans to revise overseas listing norms.
- Yesterday, the market lauded JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) and Pinduoduo Inc's (NASDAQ: PDD) quarterly earnings results.
- Price Action: BABA shares closed higher by 6.59% at $171.70 on Tuesday.
