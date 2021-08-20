 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How China's GDPR Could Spell More Trouble For Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, Bilibili?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Share:
How China's GDPR Could Spell More Trouble For Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, Bilibili?
  • China's top legislative body passed the Personal Information Protection Law likely to be effective from November 1, the Wall Street Journal reported based on Xinhua News Agency.
  • Europe's General Data Protection Regulation inspired China's data protection law, setting stricter rules on companies' user data collection and handling, CNBC reports
  • The U.S. regulators also continue to crack down on the growing influence of the internet tech giants like Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).
  • China's previous draft of the law mandated user consent for data collection and users' liberty to withdraw that consent at any time.
  • Companies that process data cannot refuse services to non-consenting users unless that data is necessary to provide that product or service.
  • China also imposed strict requirements for transferring Chinese citizens' data beyond the country.
  • Companies failing the rules could be penalized up to 50 million yuan ($7.7 million) or 5% of their annual revenue.
  • The legislation follows President Xi Jinping's crackdown on the dominant tech giants, including  Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA),  Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY),  DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI). The stocks, including  Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ: BILI) and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), dropped recently following China's banned list of actions for the internet companies.
  • Price Action: DIDI shares traded lower by 1.57% at $7.09, BILI shares traded lower by 2.07% at $63, BIDU shares traded lower by 0.46% at $136.70 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Senators Question TikTok For Biometric Data Collection
Microsoft To Raise Commercial Office 365 Subscription Price In 2022
FTC Refiles Anticompetitive Lawsuit Against Facebook - Read Why?
Facebook To Trial TikTok Clone Reels In US
Apple's Plan To Scan iPhones For Child Abuse Sparks Global Protests: Reuters
How Facebook Is Improving The Remote Working Experience?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ChinaGovernment News Regulations Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com