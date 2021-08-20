Britain's Concern Over Nvidia-Arm Deal Poses Double Trouble For Nvidia - Read Why?
- Britain's Competition and Market's Authority (CMA) has expressed potential anticompetitive concerns regarding NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) highly ambitious $40 billion acquisition of British chip designer Arm Ltd, Reuters reports.
- The concerns have fueled an intensive and lengthy inquiry as Nvidia failed to pacify its doubts.
- The possible delay in the acquisition could act as a double whammy after analysts warned about a correction in Nvidia's gaming revenue and crypto weakness.
- SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) owned Arm is a major player in global semiconductors and powers nearly every smartphone and millions of other devices.
- Companies including Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) had voiced concerns over the takeover.
- Price Action: NVDA shares traded higher by 3.21% at $204.32 on the last check Friday.
