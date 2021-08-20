 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Britain's Concern Over Nvidia-Arm Deal Poses Double Trouble For Nvidia - Read Why?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 10:21am   Comments
Share:
Britain's Concern Over Nvidia-Arm Deal Poses Double Trouble For Nvidia - Read Why?
  • Britain's Competition and Market's Authority (CMA) has expressed potential anticompetitive concerns regarding NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) highly ambitious $40 billion acquisition of British chip designer Arm Ltd, Reuters reports.
  • The concerns have fueled an intensive and lengthy inquiry as Nvidia failed to pacify its doubts.
  • The possible delay in the acquisition could act as a double whammy after analysts warned about a correction in Nvidia's gaming revenue and crypto weakness.
  • SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) owned Arm is a major player in global semiconductors and powers nearly every smartphone and millions of other devices.
  • Companies including Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) had voiced concerns over the takeover. 
  • See: FTC is reviewing Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZNacquisition of Hollywood studio MGM.
  • Price Action: NVDA shares traded higher by 3.21% at $204.32 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA + SFTBY)

FootLocker, Deere Become Latest Major Companies To Impress With Earnings Results
Nvidia Delivered But Its Crypto Product Fell Short
Alibaba, Nvidia, Clover Health, Tesla, Wish And More — Stocks WallStreetBets Is Eyeing Today
Tesla Places Itself As A Robotics Company With Reach Beyond EVs, Unveils Dojo Chips, Humanoid: Key Takeaways From AI Day
Microsoft Funds Indian Hospitality Unicorn At $9.6B Valuation Despite Pandemic-Induced Downturn
Why Josh Brown Just Compared Nvidia To Apple, Microsoft
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com