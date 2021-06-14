Qualcomm Expresses Stake Acquisition Intent In Arm If Regulators Block Nvidia Deal: CNBC
- Qualcomm Inc's (NASDAQ: QCOM) incoming CEO Cristiano Amon wished to acquire a stake in the SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) owned U.K. chipmaker Arm, if it went public, CNBC reports.
- Nvidia did not consider an initial public offering to be enough to support Arm's growth.
- Qualcomm, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have voiced their dissent against NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) $40 billion Arm acquisition deal over too excessive power concentration in Nvidia's hands.
- Federal Trade Commission, the European Commission, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority, and China's State Administration for Market Regulation are investigating the deal despite Nvidia's fair play assurances.
- Arm has as a joint venture, "Arm China" with Chinese private equity firm Hopu Investments with Shanghai headquarter.
- Arm spun out of an early computing company, Acorn Computers, in 1990.
- Around 95% of the global smartphones and 95% of China's chips employ Arm's chip architecture. Arm licenses its chip designs to over 500 companies for chip manufacturing.
- Nvidia recently expressed optimism over regulatory approval for the deal.
- Price action: QCOM shares traded higher by 0.5% at $135.29, and NVDA shares traded higher by 0.54% at $716.86 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
