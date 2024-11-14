Odell Beckham Jr. Scoffs At Nonbelievers Who Questioned His Bitcoin Paycheck Choice As Top Crypto Rallies Past $93K

NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took a dig at those who criticized his choice to take his salary in Bitcoin BTC/USD amid the leading cryptocurrency’s record-shattering rally.

What Happened: On Wednesday, the star player took to X, saying, “Soooo who said taking my Rams salary in Bitcoin was dumb again?” Beckham’s post included a Bitcoin price chart, showing the coin’s ongoing rally.

Soooo who said taking my Rams salary in bitcoin was dumb again? 🤔🤫😌 pic.twitter.com/7ZPJtRm2gG — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 13, 2024

During the peak of the last cryptocurrency bull cycle in 2021, Beckham announced accepting a Bitcoin paycheck from his previous team, the Los Angeles Rams. He used Block’s CashApp wallet to receive the salary and dubbed it a “new era.”

Why It Matters: As it turns out, the decision has paid off, as Bitcoin has been hitting new milestones daily, aided by the triumph of cryptocurrency-friendly President-elect Donald Trump. The apex cryptocurrency has surged over 20% since Trump’s election win last week.

The trend of athletes accepting a portion of their salary in Bitcoin has not been new, though, and Beckham is not alone in this endeavor. Other notable athletes, including Aaron Rodgers and Russell Okung, have also chosen to receive part of their earnings in Bitcoin.

Okung, a two-time NFL Pro Bowl player, is credited with initiating the “pay me in Bitcoin” movement with a tweet in 2019. This trend signifies a growing interest among athletes in cryptocurrencies and their potential as a form of payment.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $90,137.75, up 3.74% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

