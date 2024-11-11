Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs React As BTC Surges Past $82K After Trump's Win

Bitcoin BTC has reached a new milestone, soaring past $82,000, fueled by optimism over a potentially favorable regulatory environment following Donald Trump’s election as U.S. president. The cryptocurrency has more than doubled from its earlier low of $38,505 this year, peaking at $82,368.

What Happened: Bitcoin-linked ETFs have mirrored this upward trend on Monday, as per Benzinga Pro. The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF BITB rose by 6.67%, while the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF GBTC increased by 6.58%. Additionally, the iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT saw a 7.21% rise.

In contrast, Ethereum ETH/USD experienced a slight decline of 0.61%, yet its associated ETFs showed positive movement.

The ProShares Ether ETF EETH climbed by 8.28%, the Bitwise Ethereum ETF ETHW went up 7.09%, and the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF ETHA increased by 8.42%.

The election of Trump has sparked speculation about a more crypto-friendly regulatory environment, which could pave the way for further adoption and integration of digital currencies.

