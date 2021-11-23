Odell Beckham Jr. To Be Paid In Bitcoin, Give Away $1M Of BTC: 'It's A New Era'

National Football League wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be paid in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and plans to give away $1 million worth of cryptocurrency to his fans.

What Happened: Beckham plans to use Square's (NYSE:SQ) CashApp to get paid in Bitcoin, according to a tweet. He wrote that "it's a NEW ERA" and expressed his enthusiasm over announcing hes going to take his new salary in Bitcoin. Furthermore, Beckham announced he's giving away $1 million in Bitcoin as well.

This comes not long after three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers announced a similar agreement with CashApp.

Why It's Notable: According to Benzinga's list of celebrities who own punks, Beckham is among those who own a cryptopunk non-fungible token, as well as many fellow athletes including tennis star Serena Williams, professional boxer Logan Paul.

The announcement also follows Russell Okung starting to take half of his salary in Bitcoin as well.

BTC Price Action: As of press time, Bitcoin is trading at about $57.500 after seeing no significant price change over the last 24 hours.