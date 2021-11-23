Odell Beckham Jr. To Be Paid In Bitcoin, Give Away $1M Of BTC: 'It's A New Era'

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 23, 2021 2:50 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Odell Beckham Jr. To Be Paid In Bitcoin, Give Away $1M Of BTC: 'It's A New Era'

National Football League wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be paid in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and plans to give away $1 million worth of cryptocurrency to his fans.

What Happened: Beckham plans to use Square's (NYSE:SQ) CashApp to get paid in Bitcoin, according to a tweet. He wrote that "it's a NEW ERA" and expressed his enthusiasm over announcing hes going to take his new salary in Bitcoin. Furthermore, Beckham announced he's giving away $1 million in Bitcoin as well.

This comes not long after three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers announced a similar agreement with CashApp.

See Also: Is Bitcoin A Good Investment?

Why It's Notable: According to Benzinga's list of celebrities who own punks, Beckham is among those who own a cryptopunk non-fungible token, as well as many fellow athletes including tennis star Serena Williams, professional boxer Logan Paul.

The announcement also follows Russell Okung starting to take half of his salary in Bitcoin as well.

BTC Price Action: As of press time, Bitcoin is trading at about $57.500 after seeing no significant price change over the last 24 hours.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Sports Markets General

Related Articles

Pokemon Go Creator Niantic Launches Bitcoin-Hunting AR Game

Pokemon Go Creator Niantic Launches Bitcoin-Hunting AR Game

The company behind the Pokemon Go augmented reality (AR) game, Niantic, has partnered with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rewards application Fold to launch a Bitcoin-hunting AR game. read more
JRR Token Crypto Blocked By Tolkien's Lawyers

JRR Token Crypto Blocked By Tolkien's Lawyers

Lawyers representing the estate of deceased world-renowned author of "The Lord of The Ring" and linguist John Ronald Reuel Tolkien took legal action against the creator of the JRR Token (CRYPTO: JRR) token. read more
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $847M Worth Of Bitcoin

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $847M Worth Of Bitcoin

What happened: $847,914,290.00 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3JdyqortyWSiB61JJkE5eH6qEHpni1kY5M read more
After AMC, Second Largest US Theater Chain To Accept Bitcoin, Dogecoin And More As Payment

After AMC, Second Largest US Theater Chain To Accept Bitcoin, Dogecoin And More As Payment

Regal Cinema, a subsidiary of U.K.-based multiplex cinema chain Cineworld Group plc (Pink: CNNWF), has become the latest to join the crypto bandwagon. read more