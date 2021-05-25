Why Brooks Koepka Hates Bryson DeChambeau

Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship on Sunday. Becoming the oldest golfer to win a major PGA tournament was the big story this week before a feud between two golfers quickly faded Mickelson’s win.

What Happened: A video interview with Brooks Koepka that was never meant to be seen went viral Monday night showing a continued feud between Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

Koepka finished tied for second in the PGA Championship at -4. He was interviewed and asked about the conditions and wind at the course being a challenge.

“I don’t think many guys are going to putt well with this wind,” Koepka said. “I felt it difficult to read sometimes.”

As Koepka was interviewed, DeChambeau walked by behind him and is rumored to have said “just gotta start it on the right line.”

It’s unclear if DeChambeau was referencing the question to Koepka or holding a conversation with who he was walking with.

The disdain he has for Bryson is the best thing going in golf these days.pic.twitter.com/1bwMkUx0iy — Ryan (@RJWinfield) May 25, 2021

Koepka had quite the eyeroll at hearing the voice of DeChambeau and stumbled to continue with the questions.

“Lost my train of thought after hearing that bull**it.”

Related Link: 2021 PGA Championship: How To Watch, Betting Odds And Picks

Why It’s Important: Koepka and DeChambeau have an ongoing feud that dates back to 2019 when Koepka criticized the slow play of DeChambeau.

“I just don’t understand how it takes a minute and 20 seconds, a minute and 15 to hit a golf ball; it’s not that hard,” Koepka said at the time.

Koepka’s comments led to the PGA putting a time limit in place for drives during events.

The two golfers appeared on a SiriusXM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) show and were asked about a hypothetical fistfight. DeChambeau said he wouldn’t win in a fight.

“You got that right,” Koepka said.

After missing some time from the PGA Tour in 2020, DeChambeau appeared bulkier and was hitting the ball further than before. This led to comments and accusations from fans and in the golf world of possible steroid use.

Koepka took to Twitter with the following:

Golf fans are hoping for a pairing of Koepka and DeChambeau at a future event that could be must-see tv.

Another item to watch is the 2021 Ryder Cup where a new scoring system will see the top six U.S. golfers selected for the team. DeChambeau ranks second and Koepka fourth in the latest rankings. Could the two golfers bury the hatchet and be good teammates to help America win the Ryder Cup or could they be a distraction for all involved?

The Ryder Cup will air on NBC, owned by Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), in September.