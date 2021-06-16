The Public Is Loving Phil Mickelson Ahead Of US Open: Sportsbooks Facing Over $1M Liability
After winning the PGA Championship in May, Phil Mickelson is the public’s favorite to win the U.S. Open at 50-1 odds.
Mickelson represents the largest liability sportsbooks are facing since Tiger Woods in 2019, according to William Hill. Caesars Sportsbook (NASDAQ: CZR) reports that they are facing a “seven-figure” liability with the public hammering Lefty.
Betting Odds Courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook:
|
Golfer
|
Odds
|
Jon Rahm
|
9-1
|
Dustin Johnson
|
18-1
|
Bryson DeChambeau
|
18-1
|
Brooks Koepka
|
18-1
|
Rory McIlroy
|
20-1
|
Jordan Speith
|
20-1
|
Xander Schauffele
|
20-1
|
Phil Mickelson
|
50-1
