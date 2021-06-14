Will Simone Biles Become The Most Decorated Gymnast Of All Time At The Summer Olympics?

Simone Biles won her seventh all-around national title last Sunday at the U.S Gymnastics Championships. This victory gave Biles the most titles of all time in U.S. history.

Since 2013, the decorated gymnast has won every single all-around competition she has competed in.

What To Know: The U.S. has had a fair share of winning Olympic athletes, highlighted by swimmers Michael Phelps, who won a record eight gold medals in the 2008 Summer Olympics, as well as famed track star Jesse Owens who won four gold medals during the 1936 Summer Olympics.

Biles now has a chance to enter the legendary ranks of Phelps and Owens. She is already the most decorated American gymnast (most medals in Olympics and World Championships) and only needs four more medals to become the most decorated gymnast of all time.

What's Next: If Biles does win four medals in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo — the event is scheduled for this summer but will still be referred to as the 2020 Olympics — it will be hard to dispute her dominance. Biles is strong in different areas of gymnastics, performing well on the floor routines but also in the vault and balance beam competitions.

The only two gymnasts that are more decorated than Biles are Vitaly Scherbo from Belarus and Larisa Latynina from Russia.

Many people in the U.S. will be watching this summer Olympics in hopes that Biles will surpass Scherbo and Latynina.

The Olympics will air from July 23 to Aug. 8 on Comcast Corporation's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBCUniversal in the U.S.

(Photo: Byarturo via Wikimedia Commons)