2024 Election Betting Odds Post Donald Trump's Federal Charges: How Does The Former President, Joe Biden And Ron DeSantis Stack Up

The 2024 U.S. presidential election is over a year away, but remains one of the biggest political topics. A potential rematch between former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden looms large in people's minds — but several other candidates are ready to fight for the top role in the White House.

What Happened: The 2024 election is widely seen as a three-person race with Biden as the leading contender for the Democrat nomination and Trump battling with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the Republican nomination.

DeSantis is one of the newer official candidates for the 2024 presidential election, announcing his campaign in May 2023.

U.S. residents can’t actively bet with online sportsbooks on who the next president will be. Sportsbooks such as DraftKings Inc DKNG are live in Ontario and offer betting for residents of Canada. Foreign sportsbooks in Europe and other markets may also offer betting on the 2024 election.

DraftKings CEO Jason Robins told Benzinga earlier this year that he hopes someday political betting on big races such as president will be allowed in the U.S.

“It’s more popular than you might think outside the U.S., a lot of people around the world, particularly in our neighbor in Canada, pay attention,” Robins said.

Robins said DraftKings would work with regulators to get election betting approved for states that offer legalized betting.

“I think if it were in the U.S., it would be even bigger. I don’t see any particular reason not to allow for election betting in the U.S.”

Here’s a look at the latest betting odds from Bet365 as provided by Covers with odds from June 15, 2023, along with previous odds from the months of May 2023, April 2023, February 2023 and November 2022.

Joe Biden: +150, +150 (May), +175 (April), +250 (February), +550 (November)

Donald Trump: +250, +240, +250, +350, +330

Ron DeSantis: +450, +450, +350, +300, +225

Robert Kennedy Jr.: +1200, +1400, +10,000, N/A, N/A

Gavin Newsom: +2000, +3300, +4000, +2000, +1400

Michelle Obama: +2800, +3300, +4000, +3500, +3500

Kamala Harris: +3000, +2800, +2500, +1800, +1200

Nikki Haley: +4000, +3300, +3500, +2000, +2800

Vivek Ramaswamy: +6600, +8000, +10,000, N/A, N/A

Mike Pence: +6600, +5000, +6000, +3500, +2000

Tim Scott: +6600, +6000, N/A, N/A, N/A

Gretchen Whitmer: +6600, +6600, +6600, +3500, N/A

Pete Buttigieg: +8000, +4000, +3300, +3500, +2500

Why It’s Important: Biden continues to lead the way in the latest betting odds for the 2024 presidential winner. The odds came after Trump became the first president to face federal charges, which he later plead not guilty to.

Biden’s lead comes as Kennedy Jr. saw his betting odds improve. Kennedy Jr. is running as a Democrat and beginning to gain steam with the backing of several big names in a potential push against Biden for the Democrat nomination.

Amongst Republicans, Trump has dominated most polls seeing a 40-point lead over DeSantis in a recent Morning Consult study. DeSantis officially announced his candidacy since the May betting odds were published, but his odds remain the exact same from the previous month.

DeSantis has seen his odds drop in polls and betting odds in recent months, despite officially declaring his campaign. The move could be related to Trump gaining support or to concerns that DeSantis’s ongoing battle against media giant Walt Disney Co DIS. The focus on Disney in his home state of Florida could be seen as a distraction to campaigning nationally and beating Trump for the GOP nomination.

On prediction marketplace PredictIt, Biden ranks first at 55 cents, followed by Trump at 28 cents and DeSantis at 23 cents. On PredictIt, the winner pays out $1 for each market. In May, the odds were 43 cents, 31 cents and 26 cents for Biden, Trump and DeSantis, respectively.

For the GOP nomination, DeSantis is listed at 32 cents, falling five cents from May. Trump leads the way at 55 cents but is down from the 56 cents he was sitting at in May. Scott, Haley and Pence trail the top two at 8 cents, 5 cents and 5 cents, respectively.

Among Democrat candidates on PredictIt, Biden is listed at 70 cents and as the frontrunner. Newsom is listed at 20 cents as the next highest. Harris and Buttigieg are listed at 7 cents and 5 cents, respectively.

