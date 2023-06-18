Chamath Palihapitiya Hosts Fundraiser For Robert Kennedy Jr.: "I Saw A Really Authentic And Sensitive Person'

Investors David Sacks and Chamath Palihapitiya recently hosted a fundraiser for Democratic presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. Palihapitiya shared the details on Twitter. Here’s what he had to say about the presidential hopeful.

What Happened: Robert Kennedy Jr. is making his rounds on the interview circuit, sharing details about his ideals, beliefs and why he should be elected president. The interviews follow a widely followed Twitter Spaces between Kennedy and Elon Musk.

On Friday, Palihapitiya wrote on Twitter why he thinks people should be paying attention to Kennedy for the 2024 election.

“The turnout was amazing – pulling in Democrats, Republicans and Independents,” Palihapitiya said of the fundraiser. “I would encourage anyone that has even a small shred of skepticism about the Establishment or mainstream media to find an opportunity to hear RFK speak and come to your own conclusion.”

Palihapitiya added that the mainstream media will most likely Kennedy “all kinds of labels,” which could lead to voters not giving him a chance.

“Here is what I saw last night: I saw a really authentic and sensitive person who tells you the truth no matter how awkward it is to hear,” Palihapitiya said in his tweet.

Among the topics discussed at the fundraiser were climate, border control and the military, according to Palihapitiya.

“At a minimum, it will make you second guess what you’ve been told. I saw someone who developed his sense of right and wrong by growing up at the feet of two of America’s political and cultural titans: JFK and RFK.”

Palihapitiya encouraged anyone who has a chance to hear Kennedy speak to do so.

Why It’s Important: Kennedy previously appeared on an episode of the “All-In Podcast,” which features Sacks and Palihapitiya as co-hosts. To date, the episode has over 400,000 views on YouTube and ranks as the show’s second most-watched video, trailing only an appearance by Elon Musk. Kennedy was also recently on a podcast with Joe Rogan and was part of the Twitter Spaces with Musk.

While Kennedy still trails Biden in the polls, Twitter and Square co-founder Jack Dorsey recently threw his support behind Kennedy.

“He has not fear in exploring topics that are a little bit controversial and in the future,” Dorsey said.

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers has also shown support for Kennedy.

On Saturday, however, Kennedy became the topic of debate given his past comments on COVID-19 vaccines.

Rogan offered $100,000 to charity if Peter Hotez, a doctor, debated Kennedy on Rogan’s podcast. The callout came after Hotez shared an article from Vice that said Spotify had stopped trying to censor Rogan’s “vaccine misinformation.”

By Saturday night, the total donation to charity had reached $600,000 with Bill Ackman and others throwing in various amounts.

“I will add $150,000 to Joe Rogan’s wager so now $250,000 can go to charity and the public can hear an open debate on an important topic,” Ackman tweeted.

Ackman went on to say that he believed an “open-long form debate on vaccines” could help the public understand the issues.

The proposed debate caught the attention of Musk.

