Kevin McCarthy Wants To Work With Elon Musk After Leaving Congress: How Artificial Intelligence Could Be Involved

For more than 20 years, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) served in state and federal office, including as House speaker. Earlier this year, McCarthy became the first speaker to be removed through a vote by members of Congress.

McCarthy is now ready to move on from Congress and shared details of his next preferred area of work.

What Happened: McCarthy recently announced that he would be stepping down from Congress at the end of the year.

The announcement, along with the recent expulsion of Republican Representative George Santos, could impact the strength of the Republican party in the House.

While Santos recently turned to Cameo selling videos of himself to users and claims he is making more than his Congressional salary, McCarthy has other plans.

McCarthy said that he would love to transition to the artificial intelligence or space sectors, as shared by Axios.

"I view AI as a positive," McCarthy told Axios. "AI is where California is going to come back."

McCarthy said that the government can't be on the sidelines when it comes to the growth of artificial intelligence and that he could provide a bridge to help Congress and the tech sector work together.

According to Axios, McCarthy also sees himself working with Elon Musk, the SpaceX owner whom he has been friends with for more than 10 years and who recently launched artificial intelligence company X.ai.

McCarthy authored the Space Act of 2015, which helped the Congressman get to know Musk, according to the report. The two reportedly text each other and talk frequently.

The former speaker said he is also interested in defense technology and could see himself working for other startups.

"I love entrepreneurs," he said.

Why It's Important: Along with a potential move to the artificial intelligence or space sectors, McCarthy also plans to become a paid speaker and write a memoir.

McCarthy additionally plans to help Republican members of the House with their fundraising efforts.

The former speaker recently endorsed Donald Trump for president in the 2024 election. McCarthy also hinted at a reconciliation with Trump, leading to speculation that such a move, alongside an endorsement, could lead to a role in Trump’s cabinet should the former president win again.

"In the right position, if I am the best person for the job," McCarthy said of a potential role in Trump's cabinet.

