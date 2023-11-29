Kevin McCarthy Says He Doesn't Criticize Trump On TV Because 'It Drives Him Crazy'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy personally warned former President Donald Trump to steer his 2024 reelection campaign away from “revenge” and towards an optimistic message.

What Happened: McCarthy, at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit, revealed that he refrains from criticizing Trump on TV, stating, “I do not criticize him on television because I don't think it's right, and I know it drives him crazy,” The Hill reported.

McCarthy and Trump share an “interesting relationship,” and McCarthy believes that the U.S. would be stronger if Trump were the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nominee. He predicts that if Biden runs as the Democrat nominee, Trump will win, resulting in a significant Republican victory.

"Republicans will have a very big night," he said.

Despite voicing criticism towards Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, McCarthy clarified his stance, saying, “I didn't say he would be a great president. I said he'd be a better president than what we're having.”

McCarthy suggested Trump should consider selecting Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley as his running mate, believing Haley could help unify the GOP base and attract independent support.

“If his [Trump’s] campaign is about renew, rebuild and restore, he'll win. If it's about revenge, he'll lose,” McCarthy said.

Why It Matters: Former President Donald Trump continued to lead the field of GOP presidential candidates ahead of the 2024 presidential election. The latest Morning Consult poll of GOP voters showed Trump with a comfortable 50-point lead over his Republican opponents. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ranked second with 14% of support from GOP voters and Haley trailed DeSantis with 10% support.

Meanwhile, former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyom.), in her upcoming book, "Oath and Honor," elaborates on McCarthy's controversial Mar-a-Lago visit after the Jan. 6 attack. McCarthy‘s visit was prompted by concerns over the former President’s mental well-being. He told Cheney that Trump was “depressed” and “not eating.”

