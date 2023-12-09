Kevin McCarthy Endorses Trump For 2024 Presidential Run, Expresses Interest In Cabinet Position

Loading... Loading...

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) announced his support for Donald Trump‘s bid for the presidency in 2024.

What Happened: The California Republican on Friday said he is also considering the possibility of serving in a Trump cabinet if given a suitable role, Politico reported.

Despite a tumultuous relationship with Trump, McCarthy expressed his endorsement of the former president in a recent interview with CBS News' Robert Costa. “I will support President Trump,” he stated.

The announcement comes after McCarthy’s decision to resign from Congress before the year’s end. McCarthy, who secured the speakership after 15 votes in January, was removed from his position in October following opposition from hard-right conservatives.

In what appears to be a move towards reconciliation, McCarthy also indicated his willingness to serve in a potential Trump cabinet. “In the right position, if I am the best person for the job, yes,” McCarthy said, reflecting on his previous work with Trump on several policies.

The Trump campaign has not yet responded to McCarthy’s endorsement or his expression of interest in a cabinet position.

Public domain photo via Wikimedia.

