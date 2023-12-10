Kevin Mccarthy Believes America Doesn't Desire Trump's Retribution: 'It Can't Be About Revenge'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent interview, ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) argued that the U.S. populace is not in favor of ‘retribution’ from former President Donald Trump, who has intimated about potential retaliation if he returns to power.

What Happened: McCarthy shared his thoughts during a "CBS News Sunday Morning" interview. He suggested that Trump’s campaign should aim at restoring, rebuilding, and renewing America, rather than focusing on revenge, reported The Hill.

The erstwhile House Speaker said, “What President Trump needs to do in this campaign, it needs to be about rebuilding, restoring, renewing America. It can't be about revenge,” according to the report.

This came in response to concerns raised by Democrats and some Republicans about Trump potentially abusing his power to target opponents if he were re-elected. These fears heightened when Trump voiced his desire to be a “dictator for one day” to secure the southern border and commence drilling in the U.S.

McCarthy, a staunch Trump supporter, revealed his anticipation of Trump being the GOP nominee in 2024 and his endorsement for Trump’s re-election. He also expressed his willingness to serve in Trump’s cabinet if offered a suitable position.

McCarthy, who announced his retirement from the House two months after losing his Speakership, will be stepping down at the end of this year.

Why It Matters: McCarthy’s announcement to retire from Congress in December 2023 added to the challenges faced by his successor, Speaker Mike Johnson, and the Republican majority in the House, according to a prior report. His departure was perceived as a hurdle in passing legislation in the forthcoming year.

Earlier in June 2023, Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s niece, warned about his retribution, stating that he would “bring ‘everybody down with him if he thinks he’s doing down'”. This was during an interview with MSNBC while promoting her forthcoming romance novel, as revealed by Benzinga.

Presidential contender Chris Christie, during the fourth and final GOP debate, also warned that Trump was an “angry, bitter” man who wanted retribution.

Public domain photo via Wikimedia.

