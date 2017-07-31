Benzinga has featured a look at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Some of those calls featured stocks somewhat appropriate to the summer season.

They included beverage, media and auto stocks.

We are in the heart of summer, and the markets remain at all-time highs, despite a bull run that is well more than eight years old now. Perhaps August will show us the summer doldrums, but Benzinga continues to feature a look at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few from the past week, inspired by the season.

Something To Watch

Brett Hershman's "Recent Pullback Sets Up Cinemark For A Blockbuster Entry Point" shows why one key analyst sees the recent decline in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) shares as setting up a nice entry point for investors. But will the disappointing summer box office numbers get in the way?

The focus on earnings has done little to diminish the fervor for mergers, according to "3 Reasons Comcast Should Acquire Verizon, And Why This Cost Dish A Downgrade" by Ezra Schwarzbaum. Will Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) be next in the spotlight?

Find out how to "Use A Staycation To Achieve A Financial Goal This Summer."

Somewhere To Go

In Wayne Duggan's "Vegas Strip Gaming Win Outpaces State Of Nevada In June," see how the latest gaming revenue figures are looking good to shareholders of the likes of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). Will the momentum continue when Macau posts its numbers this week?

"Tesla's Breakout Will Take Longer But Will Be Bigger Than You Think" by Merrick Weingarten features a look at why patience may pay off in a big way for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors. The Tesla Model 3 was only just launched, the SolarCity acquisition is still fairly new and an announcement about Tesla semi trucks may be coming soon.

Also find out why "It's OK To Stay On The Sidelines With Popular Stocks."

Something Tasty

"Anheuser-Busch Blends Sparkling Juice, Energy Drinks Into Beer Portfolio With Hiball Buyout" by Elizabeth Balboa takes a look at what the recent Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD) expansion into energy drinks and sparkling waters may mean for PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) and other soft drink players.

In "Stephens' Analyst On Starbucks: 'Continue To Look For A Better Entry Point'," Ezra Schwarzbaum examines why the latest Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) earnings report prompted little enthusiasm in one analyst. See why investors may want to wait for a better entry point.

