Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stephens' Analyst On Starbucks: 'Continue To Look For A Better Entry Point'
Ezra Schwarzbaum , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2017 9:11am   Comments
Share:
Stephens' Analyst On Starbucks: 'Continue To Look For A Better Entry Point'
Related SBUX
22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Down; Amazon Earnings Miss Views
Techs Lead Stock Futures Lower As Three Power Plays Dive (Investor's Business Daily)

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported third-quarter earnings in line with consensus on Thursday, with EPS coming in at $0.55 and $5.7 billion in sales.

Comps were just below the Street’s expectations, growing 5 percent in the Americas compared to 5.2 percent consensus.

The stock initially spiked 4.7 percent on the news, but quickly dropped afterward.

Following the report, Stephens analyst Will Slabaugh reiterated an Equal-Weight rating on the company and $58 price target (see his track record here).

The analyst credited acceleration in top-line growth to mobile and payment developments and growth in the cold brew and lunch product categories.

Slabaugh also noted the China proved to be an area of continuing opportunity for the company, especially as Starbucks acquires all of its licensed stores.

However, Slabaugh said he “would continue to look for a better entry point.”

Domestics comps slid over the course of Q3 and management trimmed global comp guidance for Q4 to 3–4-percent growth, outweighing the long-term opportunities in Slabaugh’s opinion.

The analyst pulled back his fiscal 2017 EPS estimate from $2.11 to $2.06 and same-store sales estimate from 4 percent to 3.8 percent growth.

At time of publication, shares of Starbucks were down 7.39 percent at $55.10 in Friday's pre-market session.

Keep up with earnings season and analyst coverage in real-time with Benzinga Pro.

Related Links:

10 Stocks To Watch For July 28, 2017

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Down; Amazon Earnings Miss Views

Latest Ratings for SBUX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017Stifel NicolausDowngradesBuyHold
Jun 2017KeyBancInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Jun 2017WedbushDowngradesOutperformNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SBUX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News Reiteration Restaurants Analyst Ratings Movers General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBUX)

22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Down; Amazon Earnings Miss Views
10 Stocks To Watch For July 28, 2017
Starbucks Higher Ahead Of Q3 Report
15 Stocks To Watch For July 17, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on SBUX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.