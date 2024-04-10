Trump Vs. Biden: Former President Retakes Lead In 2024 Election Poll, Which Candidate Do Independent Voters Support?

Loading... Loading...

A rematch of the 2020 presidential election is what voters are likely faced with in the coming months with both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump the frontrunners for their parties in the 2024 presidential election.

Election polls are showing a close race between the two candidates with the election less than seven months away.

What Happened: Biden and Trump have been the frontrunners for their respective Democratic and Republican parties for months and are the betting favorites to win the November general election.

The potential rematch is viewed as a tight race according to a new national poll of registered voters.

The most recent Morning Consult 2024 election poll of registered voters shows a new leader, with the following results and those from the March 26 poll in parentheses.

Joe Biden: 43% (44%)

Donald Trump: 44% (43%)

Someone Else: 8% (9%)

Don't Know: 5% (5%)

The latest poll shows Trump returning to lead over Biden.

Despite the lead over Biden, Trump did not have 50% or more support, with 13% of voters still undecided or considering a third-party candidate such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Of Democratic voters polled, 86% chose Biden as their top pick, which was down one percentage point from the most recently reported poll. Of Republican voters polled, 90% chose Trump as their top pick, which was up two percentage points from the last reported poll.

Independent voters, who could decide the election, selected their 2024 picks as following, with the March 26 results in parentheses:

Joe Biden: 34% (33%)

Donald Trump: 36% (38%)

Someone Else: 19% (20%)

Don't Know: 12% (10%)

Why It's Important: Trump dominated the Morning Consult head-to-head poll against Biden in January and February. Biden narrowed the gap in March, leading several weeks or tied.

The poll results showed a high number of voters are still undecided about the election or considering voting for someone other than the two leading candidates. Of Independent voters, Biden narrowed the deficit with Trump in the most recent poll.

Trump regained a lead in net favorability, but both candidates continue to be perceived as more unfavorable than favorable by voters. More voters said they had heard something negative than positive about Trump in the most recent month than the same for Biden.

The negative buzz could get worse for Trump in the next poll after he appeared in court this week for his hush money trial, which could officially begin on April 15.

Photo: Shutterstock