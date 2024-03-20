Biden Vs. Trump: 2024 Election Front-Runners Tied In Latest Poll, Here Are The Top 5 Items Voters Say Are Most Important

Loading... Loading...

Big wins on Super Tuesday and candidates dropping out have solidified President Joe Biden and Donald Trump as the presumptive nominees to face off in the 2024 presidential election.

An election poll shows a close race between the two candidates with the election less than eight months away.

What Happened: Biden, a Democrat, and Trump, a Republican, have been the front-runners for the 2024 presidential election for months and are the betting favorites to win the November general election.

If Biden and Trump face off in November, voters would be tasked with choosing a candidate in a rematch of the 2020 presidential election that saw Biden defeat Trump.

National polls of registered voters showed a close race between the two contenders, with Trump often leading the way.

The most recent Morning Consult election poll of registered voters revealed a tied race, with the following results and those from the March 6 poll in parentheses.

Joe Biden: 43% (44%)

Donald Trump: 43% (43%)



Someone Else: 9% (8%)

Don't Know: 5% (5%)

The latest poll showed a drop of one percentage point for Biden and a one percent gain for the "Someone Else" category, suggesting more preference for a third-party candidate such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Of Republican voters polled, 88% chose Trump as their top pick. Of Democratic voters, 85% chose Biden as their top pick.

Independent voters, who could decide the election, selected their 2024 picks as the following, with the March 6 poll results in parentheses:

Joe Biden: 32% (34%)

Donald Trump: 37% (37%)

Someone Else: 18% (18%)

b12% (10%)

Why It's Important: Trump dominated the Morning Consult head-to-head poll against Biden for months. In recent weeks, Biden has narrowed the gap.

Two weeks ago, Biden had a one percentage point lead over Trump, his first lead in the poll since January.

The latest poll saw Trump have a higher net favorability rating, but both candidates showed a negative rating.

Here are the top issues voters may be considering for the 2024 election, with the percentage of voters who said the item was "very important" when considering a candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

Economy: 77%

National Security: 71%

Health Care: 67%

Social Security & Medicare: 67%

Immigration: 66%

The economy and immigration have been two of the top issues for voters in polls, including polls of voters in key swing states. The 66% mark for immigration being "very important" is significantly higher than the 50% who said the same ahead of the November 2022 election.

Polls of swing state voters have shown Trump with a lead and a higher percentage of voters thinking he will do a better job for the country with the economy and immigration.

Photos: Shutterstock