Trump Expects Arizona Abortion Law Will Be 'Straightened Out' — Biden Campaign Says Ex-President 'Owns The Suffering And Chaos'

In a surprising turn of events, former President Donald Trump has criticized an Arizona court ruling that reportedly upheld a 19th-century law banning nearly all abortions.

What Happened: Speaking in Atlanta, Trump expressed his expectation that the Arizona law would be “straightened out.” Despite his criticism, he maintained his stance that states should legislate on abortion, a position he had previously outlined in a video statement on Monday, reported The New York Times.

Trump’s comments have added to the ongoing confusion about his position on abortion, an issue that his campaign fears could impact his chances in the upcoming November polls.

Following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, Democrats have been vocal in their criticism of Trump on the issue of abortion. They have attributed the strict state abortion laws, including the Florida ban, to Trump’s influence.

Trump’s comments on Wednesday were met with a strong response from the Biden campaign. Michael Tyler, a spokesman for the campaign, stated that Trump “owns the suffering and chaos happening right now, including in Arizona, because he proudly overturned Roe.”

Trump’s stance on abortion has been inconsistent, with him suggesting last month that he would support a 15-week federal ban with exceptions, a position that was absent from his Monday statement.

Why It Matters: Trump’s recent comments on abortion have been a source of confusion and controversy. Earlier this month, he suggested that a 15-week abortion ban would appease both sides of the debate. However, he later backed away from a national abortion ban, stating that the decision should be left to the states.

His inconsistent stance has drawn criticism, with Matthew Dowd, a former strategist for President George W. Bush, labeling it as the “worst possible political position.” As the November polls approach, Trump’s position on this contentious issue could significantly impact his campaign.

