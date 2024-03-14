Trump Vs. Biden: Swing State Pennsylvania Poll Shows One Candidate Leading 'Because They [Voters] Care About An Issue'

Loading... Loading...

Voters will likely choose between Donald Trump and Joe Biden as the winner of the 2024 presidential election.

Pennsylvania is one of the key swing states that could decide the winner of the election.

What Happened: Trump has led Biden in most polls of nationally registered voters for a head-to-head matchup in the 2024 presidential election.

A new election poll from Emerson College/The Hill for the key swing state of Pennsylvania shows Trump with a slim margin over Biden. The latest poll shows the following, with results from the prior month in parentheses.

Donald Trump: 47% (45%)

Joe Biden: 43% (43%)

Undecided: 10% (12%)

The poll showed Trump gained support from previously undecided voters.

Voters were also asked which candidate they leaned towards, which put the support of current undecided voters towards Trump: 52 percent of voters said they were leaning towards Trump, compared to 48% for Biden.

A full selection of candidates, including third-party candidate options saw voters answer the following:

Donald Trump: 44%

Joe Biden: 40%

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: 5%

Cornel West: 1%

Jill Stein: 1%

Undecided: 8%

Why It's Important: Of voters polled, the economy was the top issue for the state with 36% of the responses. The other top issues were crime (12%), immigration (11%), threats to democracy (11%) and health care (9%).

Voters selected Trump as the candidate they thought would do a better job on immigration, border security and the handling of the Israel-Hamas War. Biden was preferred by voters as the candidate who would do the better job on abortion access.

One telling result of the poll could be the top reason why voters were selecting their preferred candidate.

"There is a distinction in motivation between Biden and Trump voters," Emerson College Polling executive director Spencer Kimball said. "Trump voters support the former president because they care about an issue, like Trump (27%), or dislike Biden (21%), whereas a plurality of Biden voters (33%) support the president because they dislike Trump.

Kimball said 24% of Biden's supporters said they support him "because they like him as a candidate."

The age of Biden raised doubts about him as a candidate for 58% of voters; indictments for Trump raised doubts as the former president as a candidate for 55% of voters.

Pennsylvania remained one of the key seven swing states that were won by a small percentage in the 2020 election, flipping from Trump, who won the state in 2016, to Biden, which helped him secure the presidential win.

In the 2024 presidential election, Pennsylvania has 19 electoral votes, which is tied for the fifth most (with Illinois), trailing only California (54), Texas (40), Florida (30) and New York (28).

Pennsylvania elected a Democratic presidential candidate in every election since 1992, with 2016 and Trump the lone exception during that time period.

