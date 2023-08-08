Biden Maintains Lead Over Trump After Third Indictment For 2024 Election, But By How Much?

The 2024 presidential election could end up being a rematch of the 2020 election, which saw voters choose between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The Democratic candidate in the last presidential election, Biden won and became the 46th president of the U.S.

Here’s a look at what a weekly poll is saying about a potential rematch.

What Happened: A national poll of registered voters highlighted two hypothetical matchups for the 2024 election featuring choices of Biden, Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. All three candidates have been considered the frontrunners and ahead of the rest of the pack in the race for the 2024 presidency.

The weekly Morning Consult poll had Biden defeating both Trump and DeSantis in separate hypothetical matchups, proposed to registered voters.

Voters give Biden a 43% to 41% advantage against Trump in the latest hypothetical matchup. This is a slight drop for Biden from last week, when he had 44% of the vote. Eleven percent said they would vote for someone else, and 5% said they were unsure who they would select.

In a matchup between Biden and DeSantis, Biden wins with a 43% to 38% advantage. Both candidates lose one percentage point from last week, but Biden maintains a five-point lead over the Florida governor in the hypothetical poll. Thirteen percent said they would vote for someone else and 7% said they were unsure who they would vote for.

Voters are less confident in both candidates than the prior week, with 11% previously saying they would vote for someone else.

Why It’s Important: The 2020 election saw Biden defeat Trump with a 306 to 232 margin in the Electoral College. Biden also won the popular vote with 51.3% support, compared to 46.9% for Trump.

Trump continues to dominate the GOP field in recent polls, with the latest Morning Consult poll showing a 43-point lead for the former president over the Republican competition. DeSantis has also seen his support level hit record lows since polling began in December 2022 in consecutive polls.

A Morning Consult poll in June saw Trump take a brief 44% to 41% lead over Biden, which was his first lead since the poll began in December 2022.

The latest polling comes as Trump has been charged in connection to his alleged attempts to reverse the 2020 Presidential election outcome. This is the third time Trump faces criminal charges, a first for any U.S. president.

