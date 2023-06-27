Trump Surges Ahead Of Biden For First Time In Latest Poll Anticipating 2024 Election Rematch

The upcoming 2024 election might see a replay of the 2020 race, with former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden among the leading contenders for their respective party's nominations.

A new poll provides insights into who might emerge victorious in this potential 2024 showdown.

What Happened: The 2024 election has been seen as a three-person race between Trump, Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for months. The betting odds have favored these three candidates to become the next president of the United States.

A new poll from Morning Consult, which tracked Republican voters, showed Trump having a 38-point lead over DeSantis and 57% support among GOP voters.

Morning Consult also polled general election voters for hypothetical matchups of Trump vs. Biden and DeSantis vs. Biden.

Biden has maintained an edge over both contenders for several months, although Trump has been narrowing the gap in recent weeks. The most recent poll indicates a shift, with Trump now surpassing Biden in support.

When asked who they would vote for in a hypothetical rematch of the 2020 presidential election, Trump received 44% of the vote, compared to 41% for Biden.

This marks the first instance of Trump overtaking Biden in this poll since tracking began in December.

In the matchup between Biden and DeSantis, Biden came out on top, getting 42% of the vote versus the 40% for the Florida governor.

Why It’s Important: The 2020 election saw Biden defeat Trump with a 306 to 232 margin in the Electoral College. Biden also won the popular vote with 51.3% support, compared to 46.9% for Trump.

The latest poll that places Trump ahead of Biden coincides with a Gallup poll that indicates Biden's job approval rating stands at 43%.

As Benzinga reported Tuesday, Biden’s approval rating is his highest since August 2021.

