DeSantis Not Happy With NBA Players Association's Callout On Political Donation: 'It Appears The NBA Took A Break From Protesting Our Anthem'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is among the frontrunners in the crowded field of Republican candidates trying to get the GOP nomination in the 2024 election.

A donation to a political action committee affiliated with DeSantis is drawing the attention of the National Basketball Association and the sports world.

What Happened: The Never Back Down PAC is among the groups helping DeSantis attempt to secure the GOP nomination in the 2024 election, launching an advertising campaign in April, shortly before the Florida governor declared his 2024 election campaign.

The NBA’s Orlando Magic made a donation to the Never Back Down PAC, which has drawn attention as it came on behalf of the team and not the team’s owners.

“A political contribution from the Orlando Magic is alarming given recent comments and policies of its beneficiary,” the National Basketball Players Association said in a statement.

The statement went on to say that NBA players, governors and personnel are able to make donations and statements about their “personal political views.” The statement called into question the donation made on behalf of the Orlando Magic, “using money earned through the labor of its employees.”

“The Magic’s donation does not represent player support for the recipient,” it said.

On Tuesday, Alex Schultz, a political editor, shared on Twitter news of the $50,000 donation to the PAC, asking if it was the first time an NBA team had ever backed a presidential candidate. Further research by Schultz uncovered past donations by the Phoenix Suns to the Republican National Committee.

The Magic said in a statement that the $50,000 donation “was given as a Florida business in support of a Florida governor for the continued prosperity of Central Florida,” Schultz shared. The donation was given a week before DeSantis formally entered the 2024 election race.

FrontOfficeSports confirmed that there have been multiple political donations made on behalf of the Magic since 1991, when Richard DeVos purchased the NBA team.

“No member of the DeVos family has endorsed or offered financial support to any 2024 presidential candidate at this point,” DeVos family spokesperson Nick Wasmiller told ABC News, as shared by FrontOfficeSports. “They are undecided.”

Why It’s Important: The backlash of the donation to the DeSantis PAC comes as NBA media rights partner The Walt Disney Company DIS has an ongoing feud with the Florida governor.

The statement by the NBPA drew the attention of DeSantis who shared his response in a tweet.

“It appears the NBA took a break from protesting our anthem and bending the knee to Communist China to chirp about my policies,” DeSantis tweeted.

The Magic are now owned by the DeVos family after Richard DeVos passed away in 2018. Betsy Devos, who is married to co-owner Dick DeVos, is the former secretary of education appointed by President Donald Trump. Betsy’s husband ran an unsuccessful campaign for governor in Michigan in the 2006 election as a Republican.

