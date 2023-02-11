Elon Musk's Favored Candidate DeSantis Could Soon Join 2024 Presidential Race: Report

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reportedly been prepping behind closed doors for announcing his intention to run for office in 2024. Former President Donald Trump is the only contender who has launched a campaign for securing the Republican nomination.

What Happened: DeSantis’ name has been thrown around by political watchers and analysts as a potential candidate for the GOP presidential primaries, although the governor has not made any public comments regarding a potential run for the Oval Office.

Now, a new report indicates that DeSantis has been actively preparing for a 2024 run. According to Bloomberg, he and his close advisers are reportedly interviewing national consultants to work on the campaign. A meeting with about 150 donors and Republican leaders has been scheduled to be held in a hotel in Palm Beach on the final weekend of February, the report added.

Bloomberg also said his aides are in discussions with and vetting operatives in early voting states, who will likely oversee on-the-ground operations. His allies are reportedly setting up a super PAC to support his candidacy.

DeSantis is likely to announce his candidacy only in late spring or early summer after the state legislative session ends, the report said.

Why It’s Important: The presidential primary race will likely become absorbing if DeSantis does join the fray. He would be up against Trump, who campaigned for DeSantis during his first gubernatorial election. Trump is cognizant of the threat and has been critical of the governor both in public and private.

DeSantis, meanwhile, will likely get the vote of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has tweeted on more than one occasion that he prefers the Florida governor as the next president.

