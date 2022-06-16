Elon Musk In Favor Of DeSantis For 2024: Florida Governor Gives Surprising Reaction

Elon Musk on Wednesday named Florida's Republican candidate Ron DeSantis as his preferred candidate for the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Reacting to Musk's statement, DeSantis said he is focused on 2022.

"But with Elon Musk, what I would say is, I welcome support from African Americans and that's what I said," DeSantis said in a reply to a reporter's question at an event to unveil the Florida State Guard and introduce its first director.

Musk was born in Pretoria, South Africa, and immigrated to Canada at the age of 17. He then moved to the U.S. to study at the University of Pennsylvania.

African American is a term conventionally used for Black people in the United States. According to the Associated Press, it is acceptable for an "American Black person of African descent."

On Wednesday, Musk said he voted for the Republicans for the first time in the South Texas special election. He also predicted a huge "red wave" in the 2022 mid-term elections.