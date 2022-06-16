ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Elon Musk In Favor Of DeSantis For 2024: Florida Governor Gives Surprising Reaction

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 16, 2022 8:29 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk In Favor Of DeSantis For 2024: Florida Governor Gives Surprising Reaction

Elon Musk on Wednesday named Florida's Republican candidate Ron DeSantis as his preferred candidate for the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Reacting to Musk's statement, DeSantis said he is focused on 2022.

"But with Elon Musk, what I would say is, I welcome support from African Americans and that's what I said," DeSantis said in a reply to a reporter's question at an event to unveil the Florida State Guard and introduce its first director.

Elon Musk's Twitter Meet 'Smart Move:' Analyst Lists Likely Questions At Event

Musk was born in Pretoria, South Africa, and immigrated to Canada at the age of 17. He then moved to the U.S. to study at the University of Pennsylvania.

African American is a term conventionally used for Black people in the United States. According to the Associated Press, it is acceptable for an "American Black person of African descent."

On Wednesday, Musk said he voted for the Republicans for the first time in the South Texas special election. He also predicted a huge "red wave" in the 2022 mid-term elections.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: 2024 Presidential RaceElon MuskFloridaRon DeSantisGovernmentNewsPoliticsGeneral