Former President Donald Trump said “we’ll handle that” if Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis decides to run in the 2024 presidential election.

What Happened: Trump made the comments on “The Water Pooler,” hosted by David Brody, the podcast of the Christian Broadcasting Network, reported Axios.

“So, now I hear he might want to run against me. So, we’ll handle that the way I handle things,” said Trump.

The former president brought up his role in DeSantis's winning the 2018 Republican primary against his main rival Adam Putnam. “I got him elected, pure and simple,” said Trump, on the podcast.

Why It Matters: A recent report that examined multiple leading national polls states that DeSantis has an average of 48% support in a GOP head-to-head contest against Trump, while the former president has 43%.

At the time of writing no other Republicans have yet to challenge Trump in the primaries but potential candidates include DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Larry Hogan, Mike Pence, and Mike Pompeo.

In November, Trump warned the then freshly re-elected Florida governor that if he “runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly.”

“I would tell you things about him that won't be very flattering — I know more about him than anybody — other than, perhaps, his wife,” said Trump.

