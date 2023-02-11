Trump's Niece On Why He's More 'Dangerous' Than DeSantis: 'I Want To See Him Destroy Them And Himself In The Process'

Former President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump took potshots at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for what she called his fascist ideology, but still felt his uncle could be a graver threat than the governor.

DeSantis Is Dangerous: When asked to weigh on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and his potential Republican challengers, Mary Trump said there were theoretically more dangerous people than her uncle, including DeSantis, who is "an ideologue and a fascist." On the other hand, Donald Trump does whatever he thinks works for him, she said.

“If that’s being a fascist, so be it, but he’s shown that he’s not an ideologue, and he’s not very bright,” she added during an “Ask Me Anything” session she hosted on her “The Mary Trump Show” podcast.

Donald Trump More Dangerous: Donald Trump has a kind of charisma that "nobody else in the GOP field that I know of has," Mary Trump said. “That makes him more dangerous because he's more viable as a candidate,” she said, adding that she ultimately wants to see her uncle's campaign cause all the GOP presidential candidates to fail.

“I want to see him destroy them and himself in the process, that's what I'm hoping for,” Mary Trump said.

Unlike the Republican candidates in 2015-16, who could not figure out how to attack him out of the fear of coming off as rude, the new round of Republican candidates won't have that problem, she said.

“I think that the gloves will be off, we've already seen it,” Mary Trump said.

She also raised the possibility of Donald Trump running as an independent candidate. “Donald will figure out that there's a good chance he won't get the nomination and instead of taking his toys and going home, he'll run as a third-party candidate and still try to destroy the Republicans in the process,” she said.

Photo: Shutterstock