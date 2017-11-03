President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) — sort of. For 11 minutes Friday morning, Trump's personal Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, was completely deactivated. Users of the social media platform were greeted with the familiar "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!" message when trying to view the president's profile.

Twitter said in an initial statement that Trump's Twitter handle was "inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee." The company later followed up and said: "We have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee's last day."

The outgoing Twitter employee likely thought his actions would be cheered by the many people who previously called on Twitter to ban the president from using the platform. While this may be the case, Twitter likely has security concerns with a "customer support employee" single-handedly erasing Trump's account without any checks in place.

Investors don't appear to be concerned, as shares of Twitter were trading higher by more than 1 percent early Friday morning.

Once restored, Trump tweeted: "My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact."

The president went on to tweet about former Democratic National Committee interim chair Donna Brazile's op-ed on Politico, in which she said she offered U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders "proof" that "Hillary Clinton's team had rigged the nomination process."

One tweet said: "The real story on Collusion is in Donna B's new book. Crooked Hillary bought the DNC & then stole the Democratic Primary from Crazy Bernie!"

