The 45 Accounts Donald Trump Follows On Twitter
President Donald Trump is the 45th president of the United States, and coincidence or not, he follows 45 profiles on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).
The president's use of Twitter has been a source of controversy, but he continues to believe that using the social media platform gives him a direct line of communication to the world without the "fake media" twisting his comments around.
45's 45
Here is a list of the 45 profiles the president via @realDonaldTrump follows, in no particular order.
1. Tucker Carlson: Conservative commentator and host of Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
2. Jesse Watters: Fox News' co-host of the "The Five" and host of "Watters World."
3. The White House: The official Twitter page for the White House that offers updates from the entire administration.
4. Dan Scavino, Jr.: Trump's director of social media and assistant.
5. Kellyanne Conway: Trump's presidential campaign manager and current counselor.
6. Roma Downey: President of Light Workers and producer of the Emmy-nominated mini-series "The Bible."
7. Trump Organization: The official Twitter page for the Trump Organization.
8. Trump Golf: The official Twitter page for Trump's golf business.
9. Tiffany Ariana Trump: The president's 23-year old daughter and only child of Marla Maples and Trump.
10. Laura Ingraham: Conservative commentator and host of "The Laura Ingraham Show" on Fox.
11. Mike Pence: Vice President of the United States.
12. Official Team Trump: The official #TeamTrump account
13. Vanessa Trump: Trump's daughter-in-law and wife of Donald Trump, Jr.
14. Lara Trump: Trump's daughter-in-law and wife of Eric Trump.
15. Sean Hannity: Host of Fox's "Sean Hannity" night talk show and syndicated radio host.
16. Fox Nation: The official account for Fox Nation, Fox News Channel's opinion website.
17. Ann Coulter: Conservative commentator, author, columnist and lawyer.
18. Diamond and Silk: Conservative YouTube personalities, self-described "most outspoken & loyal supporters" of the president.
19. Katrina Campins: TV personality, real estate mogul for Katrina Campins Group/Trump International Realty.
20. Michael Cohen: Personal attorney to the president.
21. Fox & Friends: Official Twitter account of the "Fox & Friends" morning talk show.
22. Melania Trump: Current wife to the president.
23. Geraldo Rivera: Frequent guest on conservative talk shows and self-described "proud JewRican."
24. Eric Bolling: Co-host of Fox's "Specialists" and "Cashinin" and author of "The Swamp."
25. Mark Burnett: TV and film producer, including NBC's "The Apprentice."
26. Gary Player: South African-born former professional golfer and the third person to ever win the Career Grand Slam.
27. Vince McMahon: Chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE)
28. Dan Scavino Jr.: Personal Twitter page for Trump's social media director.
29. Reince Priebus: Former chief of staff for the White House and former chairman of the Republican National Committee.
30. Drudge Report: Official Twitter page for the news aggregation website run by Matt Drudge.
31. Corey Lewandowski: Former campaign manager for Trump and current TV commentator.
32. Katrina Pierson: Senior Political Strategist and former spokesperson for Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. 33. Trump Waikiki: The official Twitter page for the Trump hotel on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.
34. Trump National Doral: The official Twitter page for the Miami-based Trump National Doral golf resort.
35. Trump Charlotte: The official Twitter page for the Trump golf course that overlooks Lake Norman.
36. Trump Vegas Hotel: The official Twitter page for the luxury hotel in Las Vegas.
37. Trump Hotel Chicago: The official Twitter page for the Chicago-based Trump hotel.
38. Trump Washington DC: The official Twitter page for the Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C.
39. Trump Los Angeles: the official Twitter page for Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles.
40. Eric Trump: Executive vice president of the Trump Organization and the president's son.
41. Bill O'Reilly: Former host of Fox's "The O'Reilly Factor" and current host of the "No Spin News" podcast.
42. Greta Van Susteren: Former host of Fox's "On the Record with Greta Van Susteren" and MSNBC's "For the Record with Greta."
43. Piers Morgan: British journalist, TV personality and winner of the "Celebrity Apprentice."
44. Donald Trump Jr.: Executive vice president of development and acquisitions for the Trump Organization and son of the president.
45. Ivanka Trump: Senior adviser to and daughter of the president.
Related Links:
Twitter Investors Don't Care About Trump's New Twitter Handles
Trump To General Motors: Make Cars In The US Or Pay Big Border Tax!
________
Image Credit: By The White House from Washington, DC (President Trump's First 100 Days: 6) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
Posted-In: Donald Trump Donald Trump Twitter Fox NewsPolitics Top Stories Tech Media General Best of Benzinga
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.