President Donald Trump is the 45th president of the United States, and coincidence or not, he follows 45 profiles on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

The president's use of Twitter has been a source of controversy, but he continues to believe that using the social media platform gives him a direct line of communication to the world without the "fake media" twisting his comments around.

45's 45

Here is a list of the 45 profiles the president via @realDonaldTrump follows, in no particular order.

1. Tucker Carlson: Conservative commentator and host of Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

2. Jesse Watters: Fox News' co-host of the "The Five" and host of "Watters World."

3. The White House: The official Twitter page for the White House that offers updates from the entire administration.

4. Dan Scavino, Jr.: Trump's director of social media and assistant.

5. Kellyanne Conway: Trump's presidential campaign manager and current counselor.

6. Roma Downey: President of Light Workers and producer of the Emmy-nominated mini-series "The Bible."

7. Trump Organization: The official Twitter page for the Trump Organization.

8. Trump Golf: The official Twitter page for Trump's golf business.

9. Tiffany Ariana Trump: The president's 23-year old daughter and only child of Marla Maples and Trump.

10. Laura Ingraham: Conservative commentator and host of "The Laura Ingraham Show" on Fox.

11. Mike Pence: Vice President of the United States.

12. Official Team Trump: The official #TeamTrump account

13. Vanessa Trump: Trump's daughter-in-law and wife of Donald Trump, Jr.

14. Lara Trump: Trump's daughter-in-law and wife of Eric Trump.

15. Sean Hannity: Host of Fox's "Sean Hannity" night talk show and syndicated radio host.

16. Fox Nation: The official account for Fox Nation, Fox News Channel's opinion website.

17. Ann Coulter: Conservative commentator, author, columnist and lawyer.

18. Diamond and Silk: Conservative YouTube personalities, self-described "most outspoken & loyal supporters" of the president.

19. Katrina Campins: TV personality, real estate mogul for Katrina Campins Group/Trump International Realty.

20. Michael Cohen: Personal attorney to the president.

21. Fox & Friends: Official Twitter account of the "Fox & Friends" morning talk show.

22. Melania Trump: Current wife to the president.

23. Geraldo Rivera: Frequent guest on conservative talk shows and self-described "proud JewRican."

24. Eric Bolling: Co-host of Fox's "Specialists" and "Cashinin" and author of "The Swamp."

25. Mark Burnett: TV and film producer, including NBC's "The Apprentice."

26. Gary Player: South African-born former professional golfer and the third person to ever win the Career Grand Slam.

27. Vince McMahon: Chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE)

28. Dan Scavino Jr.: Personal Twitter page for Trump's social media director.

29. Reince Priebus: Former chief of staff for the White House and former chairman of the Republican National Committee.

30. Drudge Report: Official Twitter page for the news aggregation website run by Matt Drudge.

31. Corey Lewandowski: Former campaign manager for Trump and current TV commentator.

32. Katrina Pierson: Senior Political Strategist and former spokesperson for Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. 33. Trump Waikiki: The official Twitter page for the Trump hotel on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

34. Trump National Doral: The official Twitter page for the Miami-based Trump National Doral golf resort.

35. Trump Charlotte: The official Twitter page for the Trump golf course that overlooks Lake Norman.

36. Trump Vegas Hotel: The official Twitter page for the luxury hotel in Las Vegas.

37. Trump Hotel Chicago: The official Twitter page for the Chicago-based Trump hotel.

38. Trump Washington DC: The official Twitter page for the Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C.

39. Trump Los Angeles: the official Twitter page for Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles.

40. Eric Trump: Executive vice president of the Trump Organization and the president's son.

41. Bill O'Reilly: Former host of Fox's "The O'Reilly Factor" and current host of the "No Spin News" podcast.

42. Greta Van Susteren: Former host of Fox's "On the Record with Greta Van Susteren" and MSNBC's "For the Record with Greta."

43. Piers Morgan: British journalist, TV personality and winner of the "Celebrity Apprentice."

44. Donald Trump Jr.: Executive vice president of development and acquisitions for the Trump Organization and son of the president.

45. Ivanka Trump: Senior adviser to and daughter of the president.

Related Links:

Twitter Investors Don't Care About Trump's New Twitter Handles

Trump To General Motors: Make Cars In The US Or Pay Big Border Tax!

________

Image Credit: By The White House from Washington, DC (President Trump's First 100 Days: 6) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Donald Trump Donald Trump Twitter Fox NewsPolitics Top Stories Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.