10 Of The Funniest Fintwit Personalities Help Brighten Up The Markets

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has continued to thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic as the global home-ridden population took to investing and social media to pass the time. In part, this has led to the rise of financial Twitter personalities who guide new retail investors in and out of trades and investments.

Some Fintwit personalities, who do not give financial advice, have helped their followers brighten up their isolation by mastering the art of making people laugh about crypto and the stock market in 140 characters or less. Below are some of the funniest Fintwit accounts:

@greg16676935420, a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) enthusiast from Kentucky who likes football, stocks and his birthday, wakes up each morning to tweet “good morning to everyone except for the people it’s not morning for.” He regularly banters with Dogecoin creator Billy Markus, and the official Slim Jim and Wendys Company (NASDAQ: WEN) Twitter accounts.

Using humor, Greg lives up to the Dogecoin motto of “do only good everyday.” He and @matthewesp created an NFT project dubbed “The Multiverse of gregs” and donated $64,000 to St. Jude’s Hospital from the sale of various artistic versions of Greg's Twitter image.

Greg’s rise to Fintwit fame may have begun when he tricked former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco into DM’ing him about a crypto project.

In response to the news OnlyFans would no longer host sexually explicit content Greg quipped a more literal meaning.

Just found out OnlyFans doesn’t sell fans… — greg (@greg16676935420) August 19, 2021

@ParikPatelCFA, a self-dubbed Chartered Fin-meme Analyst of Twitter’s most qualified Fintwit account, gives hilarious insight into the world of finance. A parody of Aswath Damodaran, a professor of finance at the Stern School of Business, Dr. Parik Patel makes light of everyone from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk to lawmakers such as Jerome Powell to Nancy Pelosi.

Back in May, after Musk suspended Tesla’s electric vehicle purchases using Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) Patel posted an imagine of paper hands and said he’d tell his kids on day it was a picture of Musk.

Gonna tell my kids that this was Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/xL25d9adoS — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. 💸 (@ParikPatelCFA) May 12, 2021

Patel also sent off a few tweets in reference to OnlyFans’ business pivot.

OnlyFans repivots its business after realizing it can make more money from gullible investors paying for stock tips than it can from horny men paying for nudes — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. 💸 (@ParikPatelCFA) August 19, 2021

@cokedupoptions, or John. W Rich jokes he is Chairman of the Board at Yahoo but is actually a writer for the satirical stock market publication Hard Money. The Fintwit character often jokes about how difficult it actually is to be profitable from trading and recently joked “Passive income is easy. Just pick stocks that go up 100% each day, and the money will come rolling in.”

Rich, who adds in his Twitter bio that he has been divorced nine times, sent a tweet poking fun at Tesla’s AI humanoid slated for production next year.

Pleased to announce my 10th and final wife pic.twitter.com/oOUCKObwCb — John W. Rich (Fake Tech Exec) (@Cokedupoptions) August 20, 2021

On Aug. 12, Rich made light of ContextLogic Inc’s (NASDAQ: WISH) devasting reaction to its second-quarter earnings by sarcastically claiming to be all-in on the stock.

I $WISH I didn't go all in pic.twitter.com/rRtzPtH2OQ — John W. Rich (Fake Tech Exec) (@Cokedupoptions) August 12, 2021

@rampcapitolLLC is the second fintwit personality who uses humor to attract followers into ‘doing good.’

Ramp Capital uses sarcasm and wisecracks to offer his followers relief from the tribulations of trading and runs a crowd sourced portfolio where the profits are donated to charity. Ramp Capital also got in on the OnlyFans news and quipped on Twitter he would continue to post pictures of his feet.

I’LL STILL BE POSTING FEET PICS. THANK YOU FOR SUBSCRIBING. https://t.co/QN3m4eijsX — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) August 19, 2021

Back in December, Ramp Capital took to the social media platform to explain to his followers how he became rich in the first place and offer advice.

A lot of people ask me how I was able to become a millionaire at such a young age. It’s really no secret. Work hard.

Do your due diligence.

Never settle. And one day you’ll find a rich family to marry into like I did. — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) December 11, 2020

@Wu_Tang_Finance, a parody account based on the American hip-hop band Wu Tang Clan, jokes about everything from finance to politics. The account jokingly claims in his bio “derivative investments rule errthing” often ridicules the baby boomer generation for everything from personal style choices to their collection of government benefits.

Wu Tang Financial took aim at a variety of professions in response to a question posed by Daily Dose.

Meteorologist

Economist

Sell side equity analyst

Tenured teacher/professor

Political pundit

Crypto Grifter https://t.co/BTfRbMAZu8 — Wu-Tang Financial 🥑 (@Wu_Tang_Finance) August 17, 2021

On July 19, the account mocked investors for having no confidence when the S&P 500 fell over 2% in a single day.

@thestinkmarket, or Eloise Williams (Heroic Landlord), the founder and supreme leader at The Stonk Market –another satirical online publication that everything from stocks, politics and real estate. Williams spends much of her time on Twitter pretending to be slum landlord who will stop at nothing to impose the harshest conditions on her tenants while collecting the most amount of rent.

On Aug. 9, Williams took aim at college kids by joking about the recent uprising of investors flipping NFT’s for huge gains.

While you were busy going to college I took the road less traveled:

- Invested in a picture of a pet rock for $5

- Sold the picture of the pet rock for $145,000 — Eloise Williams (Heroic Landlord) (@thestinkmarket) August 9, 2021

Williams used sarcasm to post a link to her article which poked fun at Musk who has led Tesla to dominate the electric vehicle sector.

Elon Musk Open To Building Tesla Gigafactory in Kabul After Phonecall With Top Taliban Commanderhttps://t.co/sN7Sn9coqE — The Stonk Market 💸 (@stonkmarketnews) August 19, 2021

@PunchableFaceVI, also known as Chadford Whitmore VI, who jokes he is the Duke and Duke Sr Executive Analyst III with a perfect jawline and sick hair in his Twitter bio mocks the stock market, cryptocurrencies and politics. The fintwit account often uses dark humor to poke fun the state of the markets with advice such as “if life gives you lemons choke on them and die.”

On Aug. 8, Whitmore took aim at the popular talking point that making your own coffee can lead to financial freedom.

People joke about getting wealthy from making your coffee at home, but if you do the math, it really is possible.

$2k annual savings for 10 years at 270% annual return = $1.3B — Chadford Whitmore VI (@PunchableFaceVI) August 9, 2021

Whitmore’s tweets sometimes also point out possible realities of corruption and on Aug. 16 Whitmore used a posted a witty “Question/Answer” to a series of images to imply the American government had benefited financially from the 18 years of war in Afghanistan through the stock market.

@EnronChairman Kenny Lane, who jokes he's a trading floor jokester and energy sector bull, makes light through memes about everything from the markets in general to individual stocks. He, like Patel, often takes aim at Nancy Pelosi whose husband made a number of big purchases of Amazon.com Inc (MASDAQ: AMZN) stock almost immediately prior to the Pentagon announcing it had cancelled its Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) cloud contract.

On Aug. 18, Lane made fun of Trevor Milton who was indicted on fraud charges last month.

Lane poked fun at the ignorance of Twitter users after he noticed a misspelled version of the country of Afghanistan was trending.

You know it’s bad when even the misspelling of Afghanistan is trending. pic.twitter.com/sd5ujFwVuG — Kenny Lay (Parody) (@EnronChairman) August 16, 2021

@mr_skilling, like Kenny Lane, is another personality who spends a lot of his time ripping apart executives of companies in the energy sector. Mr. Skilling, a parody of Jeff Skillings, the jailed former Enron CEO, also uses his Twitter stage to take jabs at baby boomers, mainstream media, and SPACs.

On Aug. 11, Skilling used a meme of former first lady Michelle Obama to hit back at the White House’s decision to urge OPEC to pump more oil.

On Aug. 19 took a jab at the U.S. government pulling out of Afghanistan and how tax dollars have been used to fund the war. In A reply to his tweet Skilling followed up with “I have no idea if these numbers are right, but I am in the business of cherry-picking numbers for my benefit.”

Now that we are pulling out of Afghanistan, I’m looking forward to my taxes going down. That’s how it works, right?

Right? https://t.co/3grt0wqgC6 — Mr. Skilling (@mr_skilling) August 20, 2021

@helloimmorgan, one of the kindest Fintwit personalities, is a nurse and creator of GrumpkinsNFT depite believing she would never be good at art. Morgan flips between posting inspirational and positive messages, cheering on the Dogecoin community and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC) apes and posing witty questions to point out irony.

Morgan posted a tweet likely aimed at addressing the state of the world as it battles a pandemic, various wars and a host of other global issues.

What if Earth is like one of those uncontacted tribes in South America, like the whole Galaxy knows we're here but they've agreed not to contact us until we figure it out for ourselves? — Morgan Sarkissian 💎�‍♀️ (@Helloimmorgan) August 27, 2021

A minute later she took aim at bank security systems by comparing their cameras to those used at amusement parks.