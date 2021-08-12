fbpx

EXCLUSIVE: Greg (Yes, That Guy On Twitter) Is Launching NFTs, Here's Why And What You Should Know

byChris Katje
August 12, 2021 2:45 pm
Most people can’t remember his Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) handle, but if you say Greg on Twitter, chances are some people might know who you are talking about, including his 144,000 followers.

NFT Launch: The Twitter account of @greg16676935420 is launching a series of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, on Friday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. ET.

The NFT project called “The Multiverse of Gregs” will have 151 NFTS at a price point of 0.30 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) as the first generation of the project.

"Ever since the NFT boom I’ve gotten tons of requests for Greg NFTs but couldn't figure out what I wanted to do," the man behind the account told Benzinga.

He didn’t want to copy CryptoPunks with pixelated Gregs despite getting lots of suggestions for this route.

There are tons of Greg alts all over Twitter, so thought it would be fun to do something with that."

Greg partnered with Matt Esparza to create the multiverse and artwork on the NFTs.

Related Link: Exclusive: Billy Markus On Creating Dogecoin, The Negatives Of Cryptocurrency, NFTs And Elon Musk

The NFTs: The NFTs will launch on OpenSea with a direct listing. This could make it hard to get your hands on a Greg NFT. Each NFT will have a unique background and two unlockables that only the NFT holders can view.

“We’ve got animal Gregs, food Gregs, themed Gregs and tons more I’m excited for everyone to see," he said.

This will be the first generation in the launch with plans to launch more Greg NFTs in the future.

"This project opens the door for future Greg collaborations with brands, influencers, etc. to auction off and continue raising money for charity."

Charity Donation: Greg is donating 50% of the proceeds from the NFTs to charity. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will get proceeds from the NFT drop.

"And for charity @StJude is a great cause and they accept crypto!" he said.

Here are some preview images of the NFT Greg shared with Benzinga.

gregnft3.png

gregnft2.png

