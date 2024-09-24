Black Myth: Wukong's Big Debut Leads August Gaming Revenue Rankings

Black Myth: Wukong soared to the top of the charts in August 2024, according to Newzoo, leading the revenue rankings across six major markets.

This action RPG, rooted in Chinese mythology, took the number one spot for overall earnings in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Spain and Italy highlighting its remarkable success in its debut month, GamesIndustry.biz reported.

Not only did Black Myth: Wukong dominate these markets, but it also claimed the top position in the PC category. On Sony Group Corp.‘s SONY PlayStation, it was the third-highest-grossing title, only trailing behind Fortnite and Electronic Arts Inc‘s EA EA Sports Madden NFL 25, showing that it performed strongly across multiple platforms.

The First Descendant Experiences Revenue Decline

While Black Myth: Wukong thrived, other games like The First Descendant saw less favorable trends.

According to Newzoo’s August analysis, the game experienced a steep revenue decline from June to August. Despite initial success, the competitive market and new releases may have contributed to this downturn.

Popular Titles See Engagement Boosts

Several established titles saw significant gains in monthly active users (MAUs) during August.

Fall Guys, Diablo 4 and World of Warcraft were among the games that witnessed notable increases in player activity. In particular, World of Warcraft saw its biggest MAU increase of 2024, climbing nine ranks in Newzoo's engagement chart.

Another major title, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, experienced a substantial boost in player engagement. This was largely due to its inclusion in the PlayStation Plus lineup and a 75% discount on Nintendo ADR‘s NTDOY Nintendo Switch Store, which helped bring in new and returning players.

Top Games by Revenue And MAUs For August

Newzoo's report also highlighted the top-performing games by revenue across PC and consoles for August. While Black Myth: Wukong led the revenue rankings, other big names like Fortnite and Madden NFL 25 secured second and third spots respectively.

In terms of monthly active users, Fortnite, Microsoft Corp.‘s MSFT Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2/3/Warzone, and Minecraft dominated the top of the charts, maintaining their strong engagement among players across the six markets analyzed.

Titles such as Diablo 4 also moved up significantly in the MAU rankings, driven by new updates that re-engaged the player base.

