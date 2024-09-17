Could GTA 6 Be Pushed To 2026? Insights From Former Rockstar Insider

As the gaming world eagerly awaits Rockstar Games' next big move, the burning question on everyone's mind is: “Will Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) make its anticipated 2025 release window, or could it be delayed into 2026?”

While official answers remain elusive, former Rockstar Games technical director Obbe Vermeij weighed in, offering some speculative insight that gamers and industry analysts are closely examining.

GTA 6’s Possible Delay?

Vermeij tweeted about the potential fate of GTA 6’s release window, IGN reported.

Although he clarified he has no insider information, he pointed to past delays at Rockstar, particularly GTA 4, as a precedent.

GTA 4 was originally slated for release in October 2007. In August 2007, it was announced there would be a delay and the release would be in 2008.

“The decision to delay GTA 4 was made four months or so before the original release date,” Vermeij explained. "Any further and it’s hard to make the call. Rockstar is probably not in a position to determine whether they will hit 2025 until May-ish."

If Rockstar were to follow a similar decision-making timeline for GTA 6, a decision on delaying the game could come as late as mid-2025, about four months before its expected fall release. This would mean that players won't know if GTA 6 will make the 2025 window until sometime around May of that year.

Rockstar’s Philosophy: Quality Over Speed

For a game as monumental as GTA 6, delays wouldn't come as a surprise, especially given Rockstar's reputation for releasing polished, high-quality titles.

Vermeij reiterated Rockstar prioritizes making sure a game is completely ready before releasing it. He explained: “GTA 6 will sell for 10 plus years and there is no competition to worry about. They are not going to release the game until they’re 100% happy with it. No matter what it said in the trailer.“

This philosophy aligns with the game studio's previous behavior, where the quality of their releases has been paramount. From the intricacies of Red Dead Redemption 2's open-world dynamics to the painstakingly detailed environments of the GTA series, Rockstar has always aimed to push the boundaries of what's possible in gaming.

Will Rockstar Stick To The 2025 Release Window?

Despite all the speculation, Rockstar and its parent company Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO have held firm on the 2025 release window. In May 2024, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick told IGN: “We do feel highly confident that we’ll deliver GTA 6 in fall of 2025."

But, internal conflicts over Rockstar’s return-to-office policy have raised concerns about whether development could be slowed.

