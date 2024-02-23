Game On Or Sellout? This Is How Much EA Sports Offers College Football Players For Their Likeness

Loading... Loading...

Electronic Arts Inc's EA EA Sports has introduced an opportunity for over 10,000 college football players to receive compensation for their appearances in the upcoming video game, College Football 25.

The initiative follows years of legal disputes between the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA), EA, and players concerning the unauthorized use of players' images in video games, Kotaku reported.

Regulatory changes in 2021 allowed athletes to monetize their fame, prompting EA to announce the revival of the college football gaming franchise. While the NCAA name will no longer be utilized, the game will feature various schools and divisions independently negotiating with EA.

Players opting into EA's offer will receive $600 and a copy of the game, with potential annual payments for future editions.

However, critics argue that the compensation offered may not adequately reflect the players' market value, suggesting a rushed negotiation process lacking sufficient player representation.

EA asserts that compensation will be provided irrespective of the game's success and minimal promotional obligations for players.

In dialogue with ESPN, EA Sports vice president of business development Sean O’Brien said: "We feel very proud that we’ll be the largest program, likely the highest-spending program."

"And really an inclusive opportunity with an equitable distribution of funds across the board," he added.

Additionally, some athletes may secure additional earnings through sponsorships and social media deals. Nonetheless, concerns persist regarding the fairness of the arrangement and EA's treatment of student-athletes.

Sam Schwartzstein, a former player at Stanford, criticized the deal on social media.

"This $600 number is so weird," Schwartzstein wrote. "It’s way less than what we got AFTER class action lawyers got their cut. It’s negotiated not on behalf of the players but with a company that doesn’t actually represent the players. This is a huge rush job to get the game out make the players the bad guys for not wanting to be in the game."

EA Sports College Football 25 is scheduled for release later this summer.

