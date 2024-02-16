'Fast-Paced' First-Person Star Wars Mandalorian Game In Early Stages: Report

Loading... Loading...

Electronic Arts Inc's EA Respawn Entertainment, known for titles like Apex Legends and Titanfall, is reportedly working on a first-person Walt Disney Company's DIS Star Wars Mandalorian game.

According to sources from Insider Gaming, the game is in its early stages of development and is said to feature gameplay where players assume the role of a Mandalorian bounty hunter during the reign of the Galactic Empire.

Players will be tasked with capturing bounties, dead or alive, for monetary rewards.

The gameplay is reportedly fast-paced, with emphasis on the Mandalorian's mobility, enabled by a jetpack allowing for horizontal dashing, vertical jumping, and boost sliding similar to Apex Legends.

Players will have access to various weapons and gadgets such as a wrist rocket, grapple hook, and a visor for tagging enemies.

Moreover, the game will feature linear levels across different planets in the Star Wars universe rather than being open-world.

Though the release date remains uncertain, it's speculated to be at least a year or two away. Additionally, whether the game will include multiplayer remains unclear.

