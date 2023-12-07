Ex-Rockstar Animator Praises GTA 6 Trailer: 'It's Really Going To Look Like This'

Loading... Loading...

Former Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's TTWO Rockstar developer Mike York praised the GTA 6 trailer for its animation work and graphical improvements.

York, who worked at Rockstar New England for six years before leaving in 2017, emphasized the trailer's in-game content, highlighting its extensive detail and realism.

"This is an in-game cutscene. Everything you see in a GTA game is all done in-game. Every single cutscene," he said in a video published on his YouTube channel (via IGN). "This game is very elaborate. That’s why it takes them so long to make."

York, who contributed to GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, also commended the level of detail in GTA 6, noting the lifelike graphics and NPCs, or non-player characters.

"I’m really impressed with how far they’re bringing the graphics in-game," he said. "When you play this game, it’s really going to look like this. It’s going to look just like this. It’s going to be incredible."

He further praised Rockstar's artists for pushing hardware limits to achieve such high-quality visuals: "Because the artists over there really know how to push the consoles and the hardware to the limits with their level of detail (LODs)."

Despite the enthusiasm surrounding the GTA 6 trailer, it was noted that while the game was announced for a 2025 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, PC players were left disappointed by the lack of inclusion in the initial release plans.

