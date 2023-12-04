First Look: GTA 6 Trailer Takeaways - Meet Lucia, The First Female Lead, Set For 2025 Release

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Take Two Interactive Software Inc's TTWO Rockstar Games recently unveiled the official trailer for "Grand Theft Auto VI" (GTA 6)after a social media leak.

The trailer, confirming a 2025 release, introduces the game's female protagonist, Lucia, who starts her journey in prison within Vice City.

See Also: Grand Theft Auto 6: Did You Notice Rockstar's Easter Egg? Hunt Is On For Release Date

This marks the first female lead in the GTA series. The trailer hints at social media integration and showcases snippets of criminal activities amidst the Florida setting, including unexpected alligator appearances.

Set to Tom Petty's "Love Is a Long Road," the trailer teases Lucia's partnership with a male character, emphasizing teamwork in navigating their criminal endeavors: "The only way we're gonna get through this is by sticking together and being a team," the protagonist says at one point.

Rockstar's announcement of the trailer's arrival on December 5 at 9 AM ET was moved up due to the leak, creating anticipation among fans who've long awaited GTA 6 since the success of GTA 5 in 2013.

"Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube," the publisher posted on X (previously Twitter).

Reports about GTA 6 began emerging in 2020, and official confirmation of its development came in 2022. However, a setback occurred in 2023 when development footage was leaked, resulting in the arrest of a British teenager.

Rockstar remained tight-lipped until Take-Two Interactive hinted at significant financial gains expected from a highly profitable series between April 2024 and March 2025, alluding to GTA 6's impact on revenue.

Read Next: Hidden In Plain Sight: Rockstar's Subtle GTA 6 Trailer Date Clue Lurked Unnoticed For Months On GTA Online Clothing

Image credits: KateV28 on Shutterstock.