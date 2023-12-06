GTA 6 Trailer Breaks Records: Surpasses 108 Million Views In Less Than 48 Hours, Outshining Predecessor

Loading... Loading...

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's TTWO Rockstar Games release of the Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) trailer became an instant sensation, surpassing Grand Theft Auto 5's reveal trailer views in less than 48 hours, hitting a remarkable 108 million views.

Originally set for a Dec. 5 premiere but leaked a day early, the trailer introduced the highly anticipated game set in Rockstar's rendition of Miami, Vice City, and the fictional state of Leonida, based on Florida.

See Also: First Look: GTA 6 Trailer Takeaways - Meet Lucia, The First Female Lead, Set For 2025 Release

Within 15 hours of release, GTA 6's trailer had already outstripped the combined view counts of major game trailers like Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, according to IGN.

It even eclipsed the prior 24-hour YouTube record for video game reveals, cementing its place as the most-viewed video game reveal and the most-viewed non-music video within a day.

The trailer, packed with intricate details and nods to real-life events, showcased the game's dual protagonists, Jason and Lucia, sparking intense interest among viewers. Despite the excitement, PC players were disappointed by the lack of a confirmed release for their platform.

The leak of the trailer before the official reveal led to frustrations and dampened the excitement surrounding the anticipated reveal within Rockstar and the gaming community. Streamers were also affected by content strikes.

Read Next: GTA VI Trailer Unveils 2025 Launch, Analysts Bullish On Take-Two's Future

Image credits: Sergei Elagin on Shutterstock.