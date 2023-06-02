Licensing Error Plagues Activision Blizzard's 'Diablo IV' Early Access For PS5 Players

Activision Blizzard Inc's ATVI "Diablo IV's" Early Access version has hit a snag, causing frustration among PlayStation 5 (PS5) players who are unable to access the game.

According to Kotaku, this issue stems from a licensing error, with players encountering an "Unable to find a valid license for 'Diablo IV'" message.

The error is affecting individuals who have legitimately purchased the game, including those who have invested in the more expensive versions.

The problem became so widespread that a mere hour after the launch, the game's director Adam Fletcher acknowledged the issue on Twitter.

"We are looking into the Invalid License issue that some PlayStation users are reporting. We will update this forum thread once we have more information," Fletcher wrote on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the latest update from Blizzard posted on "Diablo's" official forum read: "Our teams and our partners have done some work to help mitigate this issue. If you’re still experiencing the licensing issue, we ask that you provide as much detail as possible which leads to the error as we continue to work on this with our partners."

However, users continued to report problems running the title more than 24 hours after its early release.

While players were waiting for a solution, some discovered a temporary workaround. They found that making a $1.99 in-game currency purchase, without needing to log in, triggered a response from the backend system, granting them access.

Although it remains uncertain if this issue will persist or resurface during the game's official launch next week, it does provide Blizzard with an opportunity to rectify any underlying problems before the game's highly anticipated release.

