Explore The Depths Of Diablo IV: Battle Pass Requires 80 Hours, Story Updates Every 3 Months

Gamers eagerly awaiting the release of Activistion Blizzard Inc.'s ATVI Diablo IV on June 6 can expect a seasonal model similar to its predecessor, Diablo III.

Associate Game Director Joe Piepiora recently spoke with PC Gamer, revealing that players will have a wealth of content to engage with each season. And, as per Kotaku, the game will receive these updates every three months.

See Also: Get Ready To Slay: Blizzard Sets The Stage For Diablo IV Worldwide Rollout

Piepiora offered insight into the length of time required to complete each season's battle pass, saying: "Right now, the battle pass, when you're figuring in completing the season journey alongside doing other content in the game, you're looking at roughly 80 hours worth of time invested to complete the entirety of the battle pass. To level a character to level 100 could take a little longer than that based on how you play."

According to Piepiora, the battle pass system in Diablo IV will work by having players start each season with a brand new character at level 1. As players complete season-specific objectives, they will earn experience points and level up their character, advancing through the battle pass tiers in the process.

Moreover, the director confirmed that while Diablo IV's endgame may feature similarities to massively multiplayer online (MMO) games, such as cooperative play and multiplayer-focused activities, it will not abandon the series' roots as an action RPG.

"The answer is that Diablo 4 is an action RPG first," Piepiora told PC Gamer. "It is a dungeon crawling, monster slashing, monster killing, loot collecting game."

In addition, a recently released trailer features interviews with Piepiora, Game Director Joe Shely, Lead Producer Kayleigh Calder and Game Producer Ash Sweetring, and shows users an overview of the title's endgame content.

“Launch is just the beginning,” said Piepiora. “One of the things that we’re really focused on is creating a living, breathing set of updates for players to engage with after the game has gone live.”

Read Next: Final Fantasy XVI Fans Rejoice: PlayStation's Upcoming State Of Play Will Unveil 20 Minutes Of Exclusive Gameplay

Image courtesy of @Diablo via Twitter.